OWENSVILLE, Ind. — A funeral home that has been standing for nearly 150 years has collapsed after a fire tore through the brick building’s second floor.

According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred early Sunday at the Holder Funeral Home located in the 300 block of S. Main Street in Owensville.

Owensville firefighters responded to the fire call at around 12:23 a.m. on Sunday and found the second floor of the funeral home fully involved with fire. The fire department said the second floor ultimately collapsed into the main level of the funeral home before the fire could be extinguished.

The second floor reportedly contained office area.

Photos provided by Indiana State Fire Marshal

The state fire marshal stated the funeral home was a total loss but added that the Holder Funeral Home owners took to social media and declared their intentions to rebuild.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The state fire marshal did not clarify if any bodies were in the funeral home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Fire investigators are asking for any witnesses who may have been in the area or seen something before or after the fire was reported to call (800) 382-4628.