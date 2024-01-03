INDIANAPOLIS — The United Auto Workers labor union said the first major strike of 2024 may soon be kicking off in Indianapolis as 1,500 members of UAW Local 933 gear up for a walkout at Allison Transmission.

In December, UAW Local 933 overwhelmingly rejected a tentative agreement from Allison Transmission with 96% rejecting the offer. The union’s previous contract expired on Nov. 14.

UAW Local 933 claims Allison Transmission has continued to “lowball” workers and said its 1,500 members are making preparations to go on strike unless a better deal can quickly be reached.

In a video shared by UAW on Tuesday, Allison Transmission workers shared their stories about why they’re fighting for a better wage.

“We gave up a lot during the recession, and in those years there really hasn’t been a reciprocation of the sacrifices we made during that time,” said Pattie Evans.

Employees said wages have fallen behind the rising inflation and cost of living with one worker saying she has to work seven days a week just so she can afford her bills.

“Most of us just want a fair deal, most of us just want to put our kids through school, take a vacation every now and again, and pay our bills,” Evan said.

Employees claimed Allison Transmission is making “gobs of money” with UAW Local 933 citing more than half a billion dollars in profit for Allison Transmission through the first three quarters of 2023. Company CEO David Graziosi reportedly has “raked in” nearly $18 million in the last two years alone, UAW said.

“The company refuses to give workers what they deserve and address their core demands,” a spokesperson for UAW said in a press release.

UAW has called it a “watershed moment” for labor movement in the United States after hundreds of thousands of UAW members recently struck against the Big Three Detroit automakers before a raise was at last agreed on.

UAW said public approval for labor unions “remains at a near all-time high.”

Allison Transmission did not respond to requests for comment.