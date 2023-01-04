MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery is reminding folks to check their Powerball tickets after a $150,000 winning ticket was purchased recently in Merrillville.

Officials said the ticket was bought at the Speedway gas station located at 9299 Broadway.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.

Hoosiers Lottery advises that the ticket holder keep their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Jan. 4 is an estimated $291 million.

Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.