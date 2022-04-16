LYNN, Ind. — A 16-month-old child died Saturday in Randolph County after being ran over by a truck, police said.

Randolph County Dispatch received a call around 7:10 p.m. Saturday in reference to a child that had been hit a truck at the 2500 block of E. 1100 South in Lynn, Indiana, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Dept. said.

A preliminary investigation of the scene showed that the 35-year-old father of the child was in the barn working and opened an overhead door to pull a utility truck out of the barn. However, the 16-month-old male child was in front of the truck and out of the driver’s view.

The child, police said, was accidentally ran over by the vehicle. The Randolph County Corner’s Office pronounced the child dead at the scene.