GREENTOWN, Ind. — A 17-year-old juvenile male from Kokomo has been detained after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of Eastern High School in Greentown on Monday.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, the bomb threat was made to Eastern High School at approximately 11:15 a.m. Both Eastern High and Eastern Middle schools were promptly evacuated with students moved to the football stadium.

School ended up being dismissed as police K9s swept the building. No threat was found and the building was fully cleared at around 3:30 p.m., the sheriff’s department said.

An investigation into the threat led officers to the 17-year-old who resides in Kokomo.

Police said the juvenile was not a current or former student of the Eastern Howard School Corporation.

The juvenile has been detained on a charge of felony intimidation.

The Eastern Howard School Corporation thanked law enforcement for their swift response.

“These kinds of situations are never welcome, but they help us reflect on how grateful we are to have an amazing community of stakeholders to help us keep our students safe,” the school corporation wrote.