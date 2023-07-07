CHESTERTON, Ind. — A 17-year-old has been charged after “despicable vandalism” targeting the LGBTQ+ community was found on Chesterton’s municipal sign.

The sign was found defaced on the morning of June 20.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports “kill all (homophobic slur)” was spray painted on the sign outside the town’s complex in the 1400 block of Broadway.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with criminal mischief.

“At the Town Council’s June 26 meeting,” Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson said. “Chesterton resident Erin Collins read an eloquent statement urging the Town Council to recognize June as Pride Month, as a response to the graffiti. The Town Council promptly did so. At the time I asked everyone not to let this crime define our community but to define it instead by the events which followed: an outpouring of support for the LBGTQ+ community, the public’s diligence in contacting the CPD with tips, the assistance of advocacy organizations in advising us on ways to navigate the vandalism, and the professionalism of our officers. Solving this case was in all respects a community effort and I thank everyone involved.”

No other information was provided.