Stilesville, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single-vehicle deadly crash from Monday morning, which led to the death of a 17-year-old male.

Deputies were called to the scene on U.S. 40 near County Road 300 West near Stilesville around 6:20 a.m. when the crash was reported to the Hendricks County Communications Center.

The preliminary investigation showed that a Saturn car was traveling eastbound on U.S. 40 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, later identified as the 17-year-old and sole occupant was pronounced dead on scene. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors to the deadly crash.

The identity of the driver is not being released due to pending notification of the family.

The investigation is ongoing.