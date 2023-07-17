A FedEx wall sign is seen in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. FedEx Corporation is an American delivery services company. (Adobe stock image)

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx is shutting down a management and operation facility on the city’s southwest side that employs 170 employees.

According to a WARN notice filed to the City of Indianapolis, FedEx announced its decision to shut down the facility located at 5425 Exploration Drive which will leave 170 employees without a job.

FedEx stated the decision to close the facility was “necessitated by our customer’s decision to transition its business to a new location that will be managed by a new third-party logistics provider.”

Employees began being notified of the closure on June 29, according to the WARN notice.

FedEx stated it would provide information to the affected employees about other FedEx openings and would work to assist in placing employees at other nearby FedEx facilities.

The facility’s closure will be finalized by Aug. 30.