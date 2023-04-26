UPLAND, Ind, — 178 people will be laid-off in Upland as Taylor University ends contract with Parkhurst Dining LLC, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

Parkhurst Dining will permanently shut down and cease all operations at its Taylor University location due to the University deciding to terminate the Parkhurst Dining contract. The last day for workers will be on or about May 21, 2023.

Parkhurst Dining employees have been left with a less than 60-day notice due to the University unexpectedly ending the contract without a 90-day notice as listed in the agreement.

The end of the contract means that all Parkhurst Dining team members will be let go, except for members who have been offered and accepted internal transfers.