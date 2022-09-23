MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Thursday, September 22, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Indiana State Police was called to investigate a fatal crash in Michigan City.

A preliminary investigation by police shows that at approximately 8 p.m., Michigan City officers observed a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Michigan Boulevard. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, however, the driver refused, which then initiated a vehicle pursuit.

The driver continued to flee from police at relatively low speeds until the vehicle drove south on Washington Street from Barker Avenue. As he began driving south on Washington, he began speeding and failed to stop at the intersection of Skwiat Legion Avenue.





The driver then struck the concrete pillars that provided a barrier to Ames Field, went airborne into the brick wall of the bleachers and came to rest after going through the brick wall and under the bleachers.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and life-saving measures were performed, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been identified as 18-year-old Grant Gable from Bourbonnais, Illinois.