MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County.

The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima.

Scott and the Altima were both headed east on 800 North, just west of Mount Comfort Road, when the crash happened.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. The driver consented to a chemical test. That is standard procedure after a deadly crash.