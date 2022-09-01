ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities said an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Anderson early Thursday morning.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jonathon Court shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported locating the victim and attempted to render aid before the 19-year-old male was pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the man’s death remains ongoing with police calling the shooting accidental. No further information has been released at this time.

The Madison County Coroner’s Officer will release the name of the victim after family notification has been made.