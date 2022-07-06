NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville’s first Black police officer has passed away at age 84, the Noblesville Police Department announced Wednesday.

Charlie Jones Jr. served with NPD from 1971 until his retirement in 1997. He then continued to serve as a community service officer until he fully retired in 2014.



Charlie Jones Jr. (Photo Provided By Noblesville Police Department)

“We are deeply saddened to share that Noblesville has lost an icon in our community,” NPD said on Twitter.

“For over four decades, Charlie was a humble and dedicated public servant who touched the lives of countless residents and fellow officers. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the Jones’ family,” continued NPD.