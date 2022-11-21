HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson.

According to the coroner, the two were passengers in a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Anderson man.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, officials said the 19-year-old was driving north on County Road 300 West toward S.R. 124 when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

As he continued into the intersection, the vehicle collided with a semi hauling a commercial grain trailer. During the crash, the semi and trailer separated, and grain spilled out into the roadway.

Eden and Noland were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their cause of death is multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.

The driver and another passenger, a 17-year-old, were flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The semi driver, a 58-year-old Demotte man, was not hurt.