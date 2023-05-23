RICHMOND, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested two Wayne County residents accused of dealing methamphetamine.

A state trooper patrolling near North A Street and North 12th Street in Richmond stopped a car around midnight on May 21 after noticing an “equipment violation.”

But something about the stop didn’t feel right. The trooper found “indicators of criminal activities” and called for a Richmond police officer and his K9 partner. The dog indicated the presence of drugs in the car, leading to a search.

Investigators found 67.7 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of fentanyl and 2 grams of heroin in the car. They also discovered $941 in cash and other items associated with dealing narcotics.

Police arrested the driver, 29-year-old Krystina A. Morris of Cambridge City, and her passenger, 44-year-old Gregory J. Dobbs of Richmond. Dobbs had an active warrant for dealing methamphetamine, police said.

Both were booked into the Wayne County Jail on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.