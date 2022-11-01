BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 29. Officers discovered a 19-year-old man inside the home who was suffering from a heavily bleeding stab wound on the arm.

Officers learned that a house party had been occurring at the Dunn Street home and that some individuals were kicked out of the party due to causing problems. Witnesses told officers one of the individuals refused to leave and one of them began waving a large knife outside the rear door. The door was shut but then several of the individuals who had been kicked out of the party began to kick in the door.

Witnesses said after the door was kicked in the individuals entered the home and started a fight with several party-goers in the living room. During this fight, the 19-year-old victim was stabbed in the arm before the assailant fled.

Bloomington police issued a photo of one of the individuals who kicked in the door and asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Police said the public responded with numerous tips which led police to identify the male shown in the photo as a 17-year-old from Bloomington.

Police then learned another 17-year-old from Bloomington was involved in the incident and believed to be the one responsible for the actual stabbing. Both these 17-year-olds were detained and sent to the juvenile detention center.

Both face multiple felony charges with their most serious charge being a count of burglary as a Level 2 felony. Level 2 felonies carry a sentencing range of between 10 and 30 years in prison.