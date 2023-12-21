JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two adults have died, and another person injured after a collision in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department dispatched at noon on a report of a crash involving two vehicles. The two vehicles involved were a 2007 White Hyundai Sonata traveling West on US 50 and a 2005 White Chevy Pickup traveling East on US 50, according to a release from the JCSD.

The driver of the Sonata, 20-year-old Trawaun Litzlbauer of Indianapolis, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger in the Sonata, 67-year-old Stanley Baughman of Medora, also passed away.

The driver of the Chevy was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with injuries.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.