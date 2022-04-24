LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots fired around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning near the 3000 block of Phipps Court. The shooting allegedly occurred after a large party.

The investigation, LFD said, showed that a crowd of over 100 people had gathered for a large block party. A fight occurred inside an apartment and resulted in shots being fired.

Two men were killed by gunfire, police said, and four others were wounded. LFD officers said they found multiple shell casings inside and outside of the apartment and that multiple apartments and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Detectives are currently speaking with persons of interest, police said. Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or through the anonymous WeTIP

Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.