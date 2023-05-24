PUTNAM, COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a fire engulfed a home outside of Fillmore on Wednesday.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, first responders arrived at the home located in the 6500 block of East 500 North in Fillmore to find heavy smoke coming from the two-story house.

Fire crews ended up locating two individuals inside the house. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased were identified as 42-year-old Joshua Poole and 38-year-old Kristen Allen.

Indiana State Police were called to assist in the investigation along with the Indiana State Fire Marshal.