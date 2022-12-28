MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday morning in Madison County, according to the sheriff.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the crash happened at C.R. 400 W. and 1150 N., near Alexandria.

The train was headed west as the northbound vehicle tried to cross the tracks.

“Likely did not slow enough for road surface or did not see the train,” said Mellinger in an email.

Authorities have not yet identified the dead.

This story will be updated once more information is available.