INDIANAPOLIS — A husband and wife have been displaced after a fire tore through their home on the city’s near southeast side Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. A heavy fire reportedly broke out in the single-story residence causing firefighters to have to abandon an early interior attack and switch to a defensive operation.

Photos provided by IFD

Photos provided by IFD

Photos provided by IFD

Photos provided by IFD

Photos provided by IFD

Photos provided by IFD

The husband and wife reportedly told firefighters that the home had been without heat for years and that the couple had been using space heaters to warm the home. The couple were checked out for slight injuries but both refused treatment.

The blaze was marked under control after one hour and 30 minutes.

The fire department said firefighters found the blaze difficult to combat due to multiple renovations, roofline and structural integrity issues.