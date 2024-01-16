SEYMOUR, Ind. — A young male is dead and a woman is in the hospital after police in Seymour found them unconscious inside a car.

The Seymour Police Department posted on social media Tuesday that officers were called around 8:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of Shields Avenue for two unconscious people inside a car.

Upon arrival, SPD said officers found a juvenile male and an adult woman unresponsive inside a car. EMS crews arrived and pronounced the young male dead at the scene, police confirmed.

It was determined that the woman “still had signs of life” and she was taken to Schneck Medical Center for treatment. No condition was immediately provided for the woman.

Police said the juvenile was “removed from the vehicle” and also taken to Schneck, where an autopsy will be conducted.

As of 4 p.m., police are not releasing the names or ages of the people found in the car. According to SPD’s Facebook page, the investigation is ongoing.