INDIANAPOLIS — Two lucky Hoosiers just won $50,000 in Monday’s Hoosier Lottery Powerball drawing.

Check your ticket now and see if you matched any winning numbers.

The Hoosier Lottery said the winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Allen and Ripley counties at the following locations:

• Stop on the Way 10 located at 422 Spring St. in Fort Wayne

• Versailles Quickpix located at 476 W. US 50 in Versailles

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday are as follows: 2-21-26-40-42 with the Powerball of 9.

If you are the lucky winner, contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at (800)-955-6886.