RICHMOND, Ind. — Police say a young man and a woman were hurt in a shooting after a large group were seen fighting on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of S. 12th Street for a reported shooting at around 4:35 p.m.

Police found a 42-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg and an 18-year-old man shot in the hand. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to investigators, a large group of people were fighting in the area when someone pulled out a gun. The victims were shot when a struggle ensued over the gun.

Police say they are not looking for any other parties in connection to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.