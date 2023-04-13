INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers face criminal charges in connection with the death of Herman Whitfield III.

A Marion County grand jury indicted officers Steven Sanchez and Adam Ahmad on multiple counts, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and battery. Sanchez faces six total counts while Ahmad faces five counts.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office had previously ruled Whitfield’s death a homicide.

Whitfield, 39, died after police were called to his parents’ house on April 25, 2022. He was in the midst of a mental health crisis; his parents called 911 for assistance.

Police arrived and found Whitfield naked and sweating. They made efforts to communicate with him, but those efforts proved largely unsuccessful.

Police later used a stun gun on Whitfield. While he was on the floor, officers handcuffed him. He was heard in body camera footage saying, “I can’t breathe.” He died at a hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office later ruled Whitfield’s death a homicide, with an autopsy report stating he died from “cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of law enforcement subdual, prone restraint and conducted electrical weapon use.”

In June 2022, IMPD released edited body camera footage from the incident; a judge later ordered the city to release the full, unedited footage. Whitfield’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the case.