INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year.

Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002.

Montgomery County residents will see an even larger increase in their county tax rate as it jumps from .023 to .0265, an increase of .0035.

One Indiana county, however, isn’t raising or maintaining its county tax rate. Beginning in 2023, Perry County residents will find their county tax rate decreasing from .0181 to .014.

To view other Indiana county tax rates, click here and scroll down to the chart.