Two Indiana restaurants have been recognized as being among the best of the best, in a new list by DoorDash.

The food delivery service announced its first ever awards list honoring the 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022.

The qualifying businesses are not only good at their craft but also “reliable, top-rated by consumers, and exceptional at operations,” according to DoorDash.

AA POKE (700 E Coliseum Blvd Suite A) in Fort Wayne and Ninja of Japan (831 S Tillotson Ave.) in Muncie were the two restaurants representing Indiana on the list. Both restaurants had an average rating of 4.8.

Fewer than 1% of of restaurants qualified.

“Being Most Loved is not just about serving good food, it’s also about being dependable and operationally efficient,” said Christoper Payne, president of DoorDash. “These are the restaurants in our local communities that deliver a great meal and always go that extra mile. It’s our honor to celebrate these amazing partners that make DoorDash great and the experience for our shared customers top-notch.”

The list was based off data from April 2021 through April 2022. The complete list can be found here.