Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list.

OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022.

While a hefty part of the list is scattered across the East and West coasts, two restaurants in the greater Indianapolis area were also honored.

St. Elmo Steak House in downtown Indianapolis and The Cake Bake in Carmel’s City Center are the sole businesses representing the Hoosier state.

The list is sorted alphabetically so there are no numbered rankings, but both St. Elmo and The Cake Bake had a 4.5 star rating out of 18,165 and 3,529 reviews, respectively.

If you don’t mind travelling, 12 restaurants in Chicago made the list, and one restaurant was honored in Cincinnati, as well as one in Nashville.