Attendees of the 2022 Indy Shorts Film Fest sit in lawn seating during an outdoor film screening

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City is home to 2 of the 25 coolest film festivals in the world, at least according to one Hollywood-based entertainment news outlet.

MovieMaker, a global magazine devoted to covering cinema, released its annual list of “The 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” for 2023 this week – and two Indianapolis-based festivals made the cut.

According to MovieMaker’s July 17 post, both the Heartland International Film Festival and the Indy Shorts Film Festival are among the “coolest” across the globe.

For this year’s list, the outlet provided several qualifications that a film fest must meet in order to be considered cool. Among these qualifications were encouraging attendees to travel, offering interesting, local food and drink and introducing viewers to both new movies and new friends.

And, at least according to the proprietors of MovieMaker, two local fests meet those qualifications.

For the Heartland Int’l Film Fest, the listmakers said that the inclusion is about the care given to the participating artists.

“This film festival really cares about the filmmakers,” one MovieMaker writer said. “The events and parties took place all around Indianapolis in cool and modern places. One of the parties took place at a bowling alley, and it was such a great way to meet and mingle with filmmakers while playing a game.”

MovieMaker also referenced the bustling food and culture scenes surrounding the area where the festival is held.

As for the Indy Shorts Film Festival, MovieMaker said the festival never disappoints its attendees.

“Not only do they have some strong programming, but from one filmmaker to another… they have a lot of prizes and a lot of prize money! It’s really incredible to see so many hardworking filmmakers get rewarded for some real cash! Also, the connections I’ve made from Indy Fest have helped my career substantially. Top fav.” MovieMaker

For more information on both Indianapolis festivals that made the list, click here. To read MovieMaker’s full list of the coolest fests in the world, click here.