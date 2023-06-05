INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are at the scene of a serious crash on the south side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to US 31 and Southport Road. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

Police said one vehicle traveling southbound turned left of center and struck a vehicle in the northbound lanes. Two people were injured, one of them critically, police said.

Drivers should expect closures and delays in the area. IMPD said commuters should seek an alternate route.