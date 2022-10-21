LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver.

47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were told around 11:45 a.m. that a suspected impaired driver was going north on US Highway 52 S. moving away from Clinton County. The 2014 Dodge Journey was seen driving erratically on US 52 in the area of 550 S. when a deputy tried to pull the car over.

The driver, later identified as Smith, did not stop, instead fleeing north on US 52. She then turned westbound on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and began driving over 100 MPH, police said.

Because of how fast she was driving, deputies said they ended the chase in the area of David Howarth Drive.

Police said Smith continued westbound and soon after hit the back of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. The collision forced the victim truck off the right side of the road and into the adjacent parking lot of Rusty Taco, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash also flipped Smith’s Dodge, pushing it into a median and light pole east of Promenade Drive. The car eventually stopped in a ditch on the north side of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, deputies said.

The victim driver, 43-year-old Gary Flickinger of Lafayette, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was later released.

Smith also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She was later released to the custody of the sheriff’s office, police said, and now faces the following charges:

operating while intoxicated,

operating while intoxicated with a prior,

resisting law enforcement,

reckless driving, and

criminal recklessness with a vehicle.