LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday.

Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons, then hit a tree and caught on fire. Troopers said other motorists stopped and were able to remove the driver, but the vehicle became engulfed before they were able to remove the passenger.

The driver and passenger were both declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Three dogs in the vehicle also died.