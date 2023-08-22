HOWARD COUNTY — Two men died in a vehicle crash in Howard County early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:43 a.m., the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of State Road 22 and County Road 750 W.

When Howard County Sheriff’s deputies and local emergency medics arrived on scene, they found 20-year-old Vincent A. Horn, 51-year-old Danny E. Bowman and a 32-year-old male. Horn and Bowman were pronounced dead on the scene.

The 32-year-old male was extracted from a 2023 Dodge Ram 2500 by the Kokomo Fire Department and flown from the scene to a local hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, per the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Horn was driving a 2004 Pontiac Montana and traveling north on CR 750 W. before the crash occurred. HCSO said Horn failed to comply with a stop sign posted at an intersection of CR 750 W. and SR 22.

Horn then entered the path of Bowman and the 32-year-old male’s Dodge Ram. The two vehicles collided and came to rest in a nearby cornfield. The Ram was inverted when officials first located it.

Police reported that Bowman was a Howard County Highway Department employee. Bowman and the injured 32-year-old male were out cleaning roadway debris before the crash occurred.

Autopsies for Horn and Bowman are scheduled for Monday. HCSO is still investigating the accident. Those with additional information on the incident are encouraged to contact deputies at (765) 614-3482.