FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — Two Ohio residents were recently rescued at the Whitewater River Friday after their kayaks were swept away because of the rise in water levels.

According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Department of Law Enforcement, two Sardinia, Ohio residents were rescued around 5 a.m. Friday at a site near New Trenton in Franklin County.

Officials said the Ohio residents had been kayaking since Thursday and had stopped on an island overnight. Once storms hit the area, it caused the water levels to rise and caused their kayaks to be swept away. Responders used a jonboat to rescue the two Ohio residents.

The release said the incident is still under investigation.