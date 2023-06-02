BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a late shooting after two people were shot around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

This happened off the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope, Indiana.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department confirms two victims were taken to Indy-area hospitals. No condition was given for either victim.

Police are working to get any information on a possible suspect for the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more information.