INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, one critically, in under an hour Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides.

The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.

IMPD said officers arrived to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was reported to be awake and breathing.

Officers were then called around 9:30 p.m. for another person shot, this time on the east side.

IMPD arrived to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street, an apartment complex near the intersection of Washington and Emerson Avenue, to find a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

That person, police said, is in critical condition.

Police are also responding to a “personal injury accident” down the road from the second shooting on the 7400 block of E. Washington Street near I-465.

IMPD said one person has been detained at the scene, but provided no further information.