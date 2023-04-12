BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people have been sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after their vehicles collided at a rural intersection west of Jamestown.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department said the two-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 7:37 a.m. at the intersection of West 750 South and 500 West.
Deputies reported arriving on scene and finding an orange Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota pickup both located in a field and severly damaged. The pickup appeared to be laying on its side.
The sheriff’s department said a Jamestown woman and a Lebanon man were found entrapped within the vehicles. Both drivers were extracted and transported to a hospital for treatment.
An investigation into what caused the collision is still ongoing.