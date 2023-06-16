TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Two teenagers are in the hospital after crashing a golf cart off of a bridge at a Tippecanoe County golf course and tumbling down a hill into a ravine.

Deputies with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office were called around 4 p.m. Thursday to the 8500 block of Division Road in the rural western part of the county for a golf cart crash.

Upon arrival at Ravines Golf Course, TCSO said deputies were told that a cart had left a bridge on the course and traveled down a steep embankment to the bottom of a ravine.

Deputies went to the area and found two teenagers injured in the ravine. One teen, TCSO said, was treated at the scene for minor injuries while the other teen was flown to IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation into the crash by TCSO gathered that a golf cart was being driven by one of the teenagers with the other teen as a passenger when the crash occurred.

The cart, TCSO said, was traveling across a bridge on the course when toward the end of the bridge the cart fell off, went down the embankment and tumbled to the bottom of the ravine.

No further information on the crash was provided by TCSO.