BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Two people did not resurface from a retention pond after police say they drove into the water to avoid crashing into another car Friday morning.

According to Brownsburg police, two cars were traveling in opposite directions in a parking lot off of E. 56th Street, near Northfield Drive shortly after 6 a.m.

A witness told police one of the cars ran off the road and ended up in the pond while trying to avoid a head-on collision with the other car.

There were four people in the car that ended up in the water. Officials say two people in the front seat could not swim and did not resurface on their own.

Two people in the back seat were able to get out on their own.

Investigators believe all four were employees of the business on E. 56th Street.

This story is developing and will be updated when there is more information.