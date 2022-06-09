INDIANAPOLIS — Check your tickets carefully because two winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets from Monday night’s drawing were sold in Indiana.

The Hoosier Lottery said the winning numbers were 2-10-35-44-46 with a Powerball of 4.

A winning $100,000 ticket was sold in Rochester at the Kroger Fuel Center located at 2040 Main Street. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball and included the Power Play option to double the prize amount, the Hoosier lottery said.

A winning $50,000 ticket was sold in Indianapolis at the Kroger located at 5350 E. Thompson Road. The Hoosier Lottery said it matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

Winners should consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday, June 11 is $229 million.

Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.