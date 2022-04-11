INDIANAPOLIS — An apartment fire on the south side of Indianapolis led to nearly two dozen people being evacuated early Monday morning.

According to fire officials, fire was reported coming out of a first and second story window around 3:30 a.m. at an apartment building in the 4100 block of Burkhart Drive. That’s just east of the intersection of E. Hanna Avenue and S. Meridian Street.

Crews tell us the fire happened after a man in his 70s knocked over a chair that then hit a candle. The candle then lit a nearby blanket on fire.

The man and multiple other people were checked out for smoke inhalation.

An IMPD officer on scene helped a woman and her two children escape from a second floor window. We’re told the mother handed her children to the officer through the window and then exited herself.

Four units in total were affected, and twenty people were evacuated. The entire building’s utilities have been shut off. IFD has requested for assistance for the people displaced.