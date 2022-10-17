INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council passed a new budget for the next year, which includes increased funding for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The 2023 City-County operating budget is $1.46 billion, and passed with only one vote against.

In a statement about the passage, Mayor Joe Hogsett said it represents the sixth straight balanced budget, each created and passed with broad bipartisan support. Adding all were achieved without a tax increase or the selling of public assets.

“The bipartisan passage of next year’s budget is a major victory for Indianapolis residents, as we invest unprecedented resources towards public safety, chart a bold vision for the future of infrastructure, and enhance quality of life in neighborhoods throughout Marion County,” said Hogsett.

As part of the budget, IMPD will get $313 million as it tries to attract more officers to the city. The department currently has about 1,600 officers, and officials want to fill about 200 more positions.

To do that, IMPD will increase first-year pay for officers to one of the highest rates in the Midwest, and introduce $10,000 signing bonuses.

Some other highlights of the 2023 budget include:

$2 million for a clinician-led team of mental health professionals who would respond instead of police officers when residents experience nonviolent mental health crises.

Elements of a 5-year, $1.15 billion capital plan for roads, bridges, trails, sidewalks, and more.

Funding for a first-ever traffic engineer position to review fatal traffic incidents.

Dedicated trails and greenways unit to further develop and maintain the City’s expanding network.

$500,000 expansion of the Indy Achieves program, empowering more students to return to higher education for degrees that will lead to good-paying careers.

“The budget prioritizes equity in investments in public safety, infrastructure, neighborhood development, and mental health,” said Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Osili. “The passage of tonight’s budget affirms our commitment to equity in Indianapolis. I hope we can all continue to work together to invest in our city to ensure that everyone thrives. “