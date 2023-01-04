INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands.

21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal.

On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package store licenses from 21st Amendment to the new company. The board will consider the transfer of two additional Marion County stores next month.

The Alcoholic Beverage Board of Hamilton County will also take up license transfers for eight stores next week.

Although the ownership will be under a different company, the stores will retain the 21 Amendment Wine and Spirits name. They will keep the same hours of operation.

The 21st Amendment chain started in 1971. Its founder, Jim James, died in 2021 at the age of 85. The chain has been considering a sale since then, according to an attorney representing the new ownership group.

Here are the Marion County locations:

2201 E. 62nd St. Suite E

7069 N. Keystone Ave.

5878 E. 71st St. Suite G

5561 N. Illinois St.

1158 W. 86th St.

6917 Bluff Road

7020 N. Michigan Road

6951 Shorecrest Drive

3939 S. Keystone Ave. Suite B

Location TBD

7353 Shadeland Ave. (under consideration in February)

9743 Fall Creek Road (under consideration in February)

Here are the license transfers being proposed in Hamilton County:

11640 Brooks School Road, Fishers

9887 E. 116th St., Fishers

8360 E. 96th St., Fishers

234 W. 161st St., Westfield

220 E. Main St., Westfield

3404 E. 146th St., Carmel

719-723 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel

14235 Mundy Drive, Noblesville