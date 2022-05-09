DANVILLE, Ind. — The Danville police are asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Kayla Renee Poore.

Police said Poore hasn’t made contact with her family since April 1.

Poore is described as being 5’6″ tall, weighing around 140 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Poore was last seen driving a silver or gray Honda Odyssey with Indiana license plate number 458DPN and might be in the company of Craig Young.







Police ask anyone with information about Poore’s whereabouts to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at (317) 839-8700, Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS or an anonymous 24/7 Crime Tip Line at (317) 745-3001.