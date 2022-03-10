INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis men and a Greenwood man were arrested by the FBI on Thursday and charged for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Jared Cantrell, 38; Eric Cantrell, 51 and Quentin Cantrell, 54, face the following charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, Jared Cantrell posted multiple images and/or comments on his personal Instagram and Facebook accounts that show him taking part in the Jan. 6 gathering of former President Donald Trump supporters outside the Washington Monument and the U.S Capitol that included his cousin Quentin Cantrell.

Following the Capitol breach, Jared Cantrell posted a photo of himself taken inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda along with posting comments such as “I was one of the first 50 in” and calling it a “forceful entry.” The documents claim Jared even changed his profile picture to be of him inside the Rotunda as well as having taken other photos that show other rioters inside the Capitol.

According to the FBI documents, all three Cantrell cousins were spotted in various video footage gathered from the Jan. 6 Capitol breach that clearly shows all three unmasked Indiana men both outside the Capitol and in footage of rioters scaling the walls. Closed-circuit television from inside the Capitol also captures all three cousins entering the building in close proximity to one another.

Investigators also accessed cell phone records that revealed all three of the Cantrell cousins’ phones to be in the interior of the U.S. Capitol at the time of the Capitol Siege.