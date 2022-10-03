ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are dead and two others injured after an SUV struck a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening and crossed the median where it collided with a pickup truck.

According to the Indiana State Police, the accident occurred just before 8 p.m. on Sunday near the 67.6 mile marker on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County in northern Indiana.

State police said a white 2017 Ford SUV being driven by an Ohio man was traveling westbound when the SUV struck a deer and crossed the median to collide with a black 2017 Ford pickup traveling eastbound. Both the driver and passenger in the white SUV died as a result of the collision.

On Monday, the state police released the names of the deceased in the white SUV as Mark Pelini, 31, of Canfield, Ohio, and Jillian Marian, 31, of Youngstown, Ohio.

Three people were inside the black pickup at the time of the collision. Jane Beecher, 57, of Harrisburg, Pennslyvania, was a passenger in the black pickup truck and died as a result of the crash. Police said the other two occupants of the pickup were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Eastbound lanes of the toll road were closed on Sunday with traffic being diverted at the La Porte exit while authorities investigated the deadly accident.