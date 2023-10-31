MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are dead after a Monday afternoon crash in Montgomery County.

According to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, officials were dispatched to a personal injury crash at the intersection of County Road 500 South and Ladoga Road around 1:35 p.m. on Monday.

When deputies arrived, they located two vehicles. A woman, identified as 67-year-old Donna Bushong, a Crawfordsville resident, had been driving a minivan northbound on Ladoga Road. A preliminary investigation found that Bushong failed to stop at a stop sign.

The minivan struck a vehicle that was traveling westbound on County Road 500 South driven by 27-year-old Delaney Baker, a Brownsburg resident. According to the release, 80-year-old Susan Davis, a Pittsboro resident, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Officials said Bushong, Baker and Davis were pronounced dead at the scene. An adult passenger in Bushong’s vehicle was transported to a Crawfordsville hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (765) 362-3740.