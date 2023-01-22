PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff.

Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews found a house that was fully engulfed in flames that had begun to collapse.

Authorities learned that three people lived in the house, but were not immediately sure if anyone was home when the fire started.

Cadaver dogs from the State Fire Marshal’s office were called to the scene and eventually located three bodies, Sheriff White said. All three victims are believed to be adults.

An investigation into the fire, White said, is ongoing. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Autopsies on the three victims are scheduled for Tuesday, the sheriff said. The identities of the victims will have to be determined through DNA testing due to the severe burns they endured.

Sheriff White said that the house is essentially burnt to the ground, with just a chimney and part of a wall still standing. The sheriff described the incident as “tragic” and said that the State Fire Marshal’s office will be handling the ensuing investigation.