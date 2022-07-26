An air ambulance rescue helicopter arriving at an accident scene. (Getty Images)

WESTPORT, Ind. — A car crash near the Westport Covered Bridge has resulted in three people being flown by helicopter to hospitals for emergency medical treatment.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on County Road 1100 South not far from the Westport Covered Bridge which is located on Layton Drive.

The sheriff’s department said all three victims in the crash are in critical condition.

No further information about the accident is known at this time.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.