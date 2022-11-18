SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding three missing children between ages 6 and 13.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of siblings Delmonte, Zamarion and Jamarinna Campbell.

Delmonte, 13, is described as 5 foot tall, 100-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Zamarion, a 9-year-old Black male, is described by SBPD as 4 foot, 6 inches tall, 64 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jamarinna, a 6-year-old Black female, is 3-feet, 2-inches tall with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.

The Campbell children are missing from South Bend, Indiana, which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis. The 3 kids were last seen on Friday around 3:30 p.m.

The 3 children, SBPD said, are believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to call SBPD at (574) 235-9201 or 911.